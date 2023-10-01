|
Citation
|
Estudillo B, Forteza FJ, Carretero-Gómez JM, Rejón-Guardia F. J. Saf. Res. 2024; 88: 41-55.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, U.S. National Safety Council, Publisher Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38485384
|
Abstract
|
INTRODUCTION: The number of physical and mental problems caused by occupational accidents and diseases increases every year. To control them, the safety climate at work is a recognized critical factor. However, a widely applicable model to capture the safety climate for various industries and organizations is lacking.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Job satisfaction; Mental health; Physical health; Safety Climate; Worker’s health