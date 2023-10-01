SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Estudillo B, Forteza FJ, Carretero-Gómez JM, Rejón-Guardia F. J. Saf. Res. 2024; 88: 41-55.

(Copyright © 2024, U.S. National Safety Council, Publisher Elsevier Publishing)

10.1016/j.jsr.2023.10.007

38485384

Abstract

INTRODUCTION: The number of physical and mental problems caused by occupational accidents and diseases increases every year. To control them, the safety climate at work is a recognized critical factor. However, a widely applicable model to capture the safety climate for various industries and organizations is lacking.

METHOD: This study proposes a theoretical model to measure the direct and indirect effects of safety climate on workers' physical and mental health, mediated by job satisfaction, in the construction sector. We propose a multidimensional construct of safety climate, considering the most salient factors from the literature, and including psychological capital as a new factor. Using data from the last wave of the European Working Conditions Survey (2015) in Spain, the proposed model was validated using structural equation modeling.

RESULTS: Our findings suggest that to further improve the mental health of construction workers, work-life balance and job rewards and compensation must be prioritized along with safety climate. As for physical health, safety climate and work-life balance are crucial. Finally, we provide some recommendations for construction company managers based on a ranking of all the factors affecting the safety climate and the workers' health.


Job satisfaction; Mental health; Physical health; Safety Climate; Worker’s health

