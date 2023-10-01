Abstract

INTRODUCTION: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's (CDC) National Center for Injury Prevention and Control (NCIPC) funds Injury Control Research Centers (ICRCs). These centers study injury and violence prevention through three core areas: (1) Research conducts cutting-edge, multidisciplinary research in the injury and violence prevention field; (2) Outreach translates injury and violence prevention research into action; and (3) Training educates and trains the next generation of injury and violence prevention professionals. We examined ICRC work from 2012 to 2019 to determine whether they fulfilled their goal of furthering injury and violence prevention research and practice.



METHODS: We created a database of core area accomplishments reported through annual and interim progress reports. These reports track core area accomplishments by injury and violence prevention topic area, publications, partnerships, and trainings.



RESULTS: From 2012 to 2019, ten ICRCs from two funding cycles received approximately $49 million. ICRCs reported 703 research, 1,432 outreach, and 660 training accomplishments. There were also 342 accomplishments contributing to a special tool or resource. These accomplishments focused on preventing traumatic brain injury, suicide, adverse childhood experiences, and transportation safety. ICRCs produced over 3,500 peer-reviewed publications. ICRCs reported over 3,600 accomplishments partnered with academic institutions, public health agencies, healthcare, and non-profit organizations. ICRCs created resources for audiences such as students, law enforcement, and policy makers. ICRCs trained 3,131 students and faculty. PRACTICAL APPLICATIONS: ICRCs are the hubs of modern research and practice in the injury and violence prevention field. They successfully bring together stakeholders from disparate disciplines, perspectives, and agencies to join forces and tackle critical public health problems.



CONCLUSION: ICRCs are an integral component of NCIPC's, CDC's and the Department of Health and Human Service's missions to protect and enhance the health of Americans. Research covered NCIPC research priorities over the funding period, furthering injury and violence prevention research and working as a foundation to practice and policy. Outreach and partnerships with an array of organizations put research into action. Trainings educated the new generation of injury and violence prevention professionals.

Language: en