|
Citation
|
Doulabi S, Mohamed Abdu Kunnah H, Hassan HM. J. Saf. Res. 2024; 88: 68-77.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, U.S. National Safety Council, Publisher Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38485386
|
Abstract
|
INTRODUCTION: According to the Federal Highway Administration, a quarter of fatal collisions has occurred at horizontal curves. The average collision rate at horizontal curves was found to be three times higher than other types of highway segments. The lack of compliance with the speed limit and driver-related factors are among the main contributing factors to those collisions. Vehicle to Infrastructure (V2I) communications can address these limitations by providing drivers with valuable in-vehicle warning messages based on operational and safety data. There is limited effort investigating the impact of different types of V2I warning messages at horizontal curves and among different profiles of drivers. This study aims to thoroughly examine drivers' behavior and compliance with different V2I warning messages when approaching horizontal curves.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Drivers’ Behavior; Driving Simulator; In-Vehicle Warning Message; Vehicle to Infrastructure Communication