Abstract

BACKGROUND: Approximately 90% of adults endorse psychological trauma exposure. However, barriers to assessment of psychological trauma and sequelae include limited access to care, lack of standardized assessments in nonpsychiatric settings, and comorbid diagnoses, such as traumatic brain injury (TBI), that may mimic psychiatric syndromes.



OBJECTIVES: This study aims to assess the prevalence rates of psychological trauma exposure and TBI to understand the relationship of these experiences with current psychiatric symptoms.



METHODS: This is a cross-sectional study of a convenience sample of adult patients (age 18 years and older) referred for outpatient evaluation at a neuropsychology clinic in the Western United States between September 2021 and October 2022. Patients completed a clinical interview to assess their history of psychological trauma, TBI, and current psychiatric symptoms.



RESULTS: A total of 118 patients met inclusion criteria. Patients in the TBI group (n = 83) endorsed significantly higher rates of childhood trauma and prior physical, emotional, and sexual abuse compared with the No TBI group (n = 35). Psychological trauma exposure and TBI significantly predicted current anxiety and depressive symptoms, but there was no interaction between these experiences in predicting current psychiatric symptoms.



CONCLUSIONS: Individuals with prior TBI experienced psychological trauma, particularly childhood trauma, at a significantly higher rate than those without TBI. Psychological trauma exposure and TBI independently predicted anxious and depressive symptoms, suggesting both may be viable treatment targets. Evaluation of prior psychological trauma exposure during evaluation of TBI may provide opportunities for trauma-informed care and may allow for improved outpatient treatment planning.

