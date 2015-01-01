Abstract

During March-April 2023, a total of 51 persons reported mild to severe gastrointestinal illness after eating at restaurant A in Bozeman, Montana. The outbreak resulted in multiple severe outcomes, including three hospitalizations and two deaths. After an inspection and temporary restaurant closure, the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services and Montana's Gallatin City-County Health Department collaborated with CDC to conduct a matched case-control study among restaurant patrons to help identify the source of the outbreak. Consumption of morel mushrooms, which are generally considered edible, was strongly associated with gastrointestinal illness. A dose-response relationship was identified, and consumption of raw morel mushrooms was more strongly associated with illness than was consumption of those that were at least partially cooked. In response to the outbreak, educational public messaging regarding morel mushroom preparation and safety was shared through multiple media sources. The investigation highlights the importance of prompt cross-agency communication and collaboration, the utility of epidemiologic studies in foodborne disease outbreak investigations, and the need for additional research about the impact of morel mushroom consumption on human health. Although the toxins in morel mushrooms that might cause illness are not fully understood, proper preparation procedures, including thorough cooking, might help to limit adverse health effects.

