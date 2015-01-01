Abstract

With the development of the new generation communication system in China, the application of intelligent transportation system is more extensive, which brings higher demands for vehicle flow detection and monitoring. Traditional traffic flow detection modes often cannot meet the high statistical accuracy requirement and high-speed detection simultaneously. Therefore, an improved Inception module is integrated into the single shot multi box detector algorithm. An intelligent vehicle flow detection model is constructed based on the improved single shot multi box detector algorithm. According to the findings, the convergence speed of the improved algorithm was the fastest. When the test sample was the entire test set, the accuracy and precision values of the improved method were 93.6% and 96.0%, respectively, which were higher than all comparison target detection algorithms. The experimental results of traffic flow statistics showed that the model had the highest statistical accuracy, which converged during the training phase. During the testing phase, except for manual statistics, all methods had the lowest statistical accuracy on motorcycles. The average accuracy and precision of the designed model for various types of images were 96.9% and 96.8%, respectively. The calculation speed of this intelligent model was not significantly improved compared to the other two intelligent models, but it was significantly higher than manual monitoring methods. Two experimental data demonstrate that the intelligent vehicle flow detection model designed in this study has higher detection accuracy. The calculation speed has no significant difference compared with the traditional method, which is helpful to the traffic flow management in intelligent transportation system.

Language: en