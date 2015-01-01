Abstract

In March 2021, the Governor of Washington declared a youth mental health crisis. State data revealed high rates of youth suicide and inadequate access to services. This study aims to ascertain the kinds of support across the mental health care continuum recommended by young people and key stakeholders who could assist with implementation in Seattle. We interviewed 15 key informants to identify the contextual, structural, and individual-level factors that increase the risk of poor mental health and deter access to care among youth. We complimented these data with a 25-item survey of 117 participants in King County to assess the feasibility and acceptability of interventions for youth mental health. We conducted a deductive thematic qualitative analysis of the interviews and performed descriptive analyses of the quantitative data, using t-tests and χ2 tests to summarize and compare participant characteristics stratified by age group. Qualitative informants attributed challenges to youth mental health to social isolation and relational problems. Example interventions included creating environments that increase belonging and implementation of culturally congruent mental health services. Quantitative study participants rated all evidence-based mental health interventions presented as highly acceptable. However, youth preferred interventions promoting social connectedness, peer support, and holistic approaches to care, while non-youth preferred interventions focused on suicide, and substance abuse prevention. Key informants and survey participants identified schools as the most important setting for mental health interventions. There were no significant differences among quantitative outcomes. Our findings highlight the need for interventions that reduce isolation and increase social connectedness to support youth mental health. As the city designs youth responsive interventions, schools and digital platforms should be prioritized. Engaging multiple stakeholders, particularly young people, tackling cultural stigma surrounding mental health, and improving access to safe community spaces are important considerations for youth mental health interventions.

Language: en