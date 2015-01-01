Abstract

Acknowledging the growing importance of electric vehicles (EVs) in the face of environmental concerns and increasing mobility needs, this study focuses on enhancing the performance of the electric motor, a critical component in EVs. The electric motor of these battery-powered vehicles is expected to have optimal characteristics and efficiency. This paper presents a comprehensive investigation into the design and optimization of a multi-barrier interior permanent magnet synchronous motor tailored for e-scooters and electric bicycles. A multi-barrier rotor structure is proposed and analysed through finite element method simulations to optimize key design parameters. The parametric analysis examines the influence of geometric variables on key motor performance criteria, including efficiency, cogging torque and weight. A correlation analysis of the variables was conducted. A very high positive correlation (0.999) was revealed, especially between the 'magnet duct dimension parameter' and efficiency. A very high negative correlation (-1) was found between 'distance from duct bottom to shaft surface' and efficiency. The optimized motor design achieves a theoretical improvement of around 7% in efficiency, reaching an overall efficiency of 89.86%. This study highlights the consideration of multiple factors such as efficiency, cogging torque and weight in the design process for the development of sustainable and high-performance EV motor designs.

Language: en