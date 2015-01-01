Abstract

AIMS: The aim was to explore service providers' perspectives on trauma-informed care for women who are forced migrants.



METHODS: Service providers (n=32) employed at one of six centres providing trauma-informed care for forced migrants were recruited by way of managers. Audio-recorded and transcribed semi-structured focus group discussions were analysed with systematic text condensation.



RESULTS: The analysis revealed exposure to gender-based violence and abuse within patriarchal structures as the main challenges for women. Participants recognised remarkable strength and resilience among women. A range of structural, psychosocial and individual barriers to trauma-informed care were addressed. While trauma-informed care was considered to have the potential to improve the health for many women, participants articulated room for improvement in the competence of service providers and the conditions impacting women's opportunities to access support.



CONCLUSIONS: Violence, abuse and oppression against forced migrant women severely impact their health and possibilities of accessing support. Services providing trauma-informed care for forced migrants need to empower women, and carefully consider gender-related aspects impacting women's opportunities to access and utilise trauma-informed care. To ensure that women who need support access it, trauma-informed services should work with outreach efforts, ensure competence development among providers, counteract practical barriers and coordinate with health and social services.



