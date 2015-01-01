SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Rabieh K, Samir R, Azer MA. Information (Basel) 2024; 15(3): e160.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2024, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publications Institute)

DOI

10.3390/info15030160

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

Rapid advances in technology and shifting tastes among motorists have reworked the contemporary automobile production sector. Driving is now much safer and more convenient than ever before thanks to a plethora of new technology and apps. Millions of people are hurt every year despite the fact that automobiles are networked and have several sensors and radars for collision avoidance. Each year, many of them are injured in car accidents and need emergency care, and sadly, the fatality rate is growing. Vehicle and pedestrian collisions are still a serious problem, making it imperative to advance methods that prevent them. This paper refines our previous efficient VANET-based pedestrian safety system based on two-way communication between smart cars and the cell phones of vulnerable road users. We implemented the scheme using C and NS3 to simulate different traffic scenarios. Our objective is to measure the additional overhead to protect vulnerable road users. We prove that our proposed scheme adds just a little amount of additional overhead and successfully satisfies the stringent criteria of safety applications.


Language: en

Keywords

dedicated short range communications; safety; vehicle-to-everything (V2X); vehicles to pedestrians (V2P); vehicular ad hoc networks (VANETs)

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print