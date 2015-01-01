Abstract

After a mine-fire accident occurs, a large number of emergency resources need to be allocated to rescue those involved in the mine-fire accident. The allocation of emergency resources for mine-fire accidents has the characteristic of being a complex system with strong uncertainty. To investigate the impact of various variables on the allocation of emergency resources in mine-fire situations, this paper analyzes the relevant factors that influence the process of allocating emergency resources during mine fires. It defines the variables of the mine-fire emergency resource-allocation system based on relevant assumptions. Causal loop and stock flow diagrams are drawn to illustrate the relationships between the variables and the system dynamics equation. Finally, a system dynamics model for mine-fire emergency resource allocation is established. The Vensim software was used to simulate the model of a mine-fire emergency rescue. The simulation produced curves for the evolution rate of the fire, the arrival rate, the demand for emergency resources, in-transit resources, arrival, and the usage of resources during the emergency. The results indicate a positive correlation between the quantity of emergency resources in-transit and the arrival rate of emergency resources: they are positively correlated with the amount of emergency-management investment. Additionally, the duration of the maximum quantity of emergency resources in-transit is positively correlated with the length of the emergency resource-allocation route. On the other hand, the evolution rate of the mine fire and the arrival rate of its emergency resources are negatively correlated with the level of emergency management. The evolution rate of the mine fire becomes larger and the damage caused by the mine-fire accident is greater when the decision-making ability of commanders is at a low level.

