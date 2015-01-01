|
Yu C, Hua W, Yang C, Fang S, Li Y, Yuan Q. Accid. Anal. Prev. 2024; 200: e107491.
(Copyright © 2024, Elsevier Publishing)
38489941
Freight truck-related crashes in urban contexts have caused significant economic losses and casualties, making it increasingly essential to understand the spatial patterns of such crashes. Limitations regarding data availability have greatly undermined the generalizability and applicability of certain prior research findings. This study explores the potential of emerging geospatial data to delve deeply into the determinants of these incidents with a more generalizable research design. By synergizing high-resolution satellite imagery with refined GIS map data and geospatial tabular data, a rich tapestry of the road environment and freight truck operations emerges. To navigate the challenges of zero-inflated issues of the crash datasets, the Tweedie Gradient Boosting model is adopted.
Emerging geospatial data; Freight truck-related crash; Geospatial big data analysis; Influencing factors analysis; Satellite imagery