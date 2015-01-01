Abstract

Road traffic injuries resulting in loss of life is one of the major global health problems today with 1.19 million people killed annually. Many countries work systematically to reduce the number of road traffic fatalities and have achieved good results; however, much remains to be done. Estimates indicate that, unless action is taken over the next 15 years, the annual number of fatalities in road crashes may rise to 2.4 million, predominantly increasing in low and middle-income countries. The Safe System approach, also referred to as Vision Zero, recognizes that road transport is a complex system where road users, vehicles and infrastructure must interact to achieve a high level of safety. To achieve continuous progress in road safety through the application of the Safe System approach, relevant actions triggered by well-organized strategic safety plans are crucial, but these plans also require recognition of the complexity and multiplicity of crash causations, which underpin a holistic approach to road safety management. Implementing a Safe System approach is an effective and efficient strategy to improve road safety. ...

