Abstract

Lightning injuries have a high morbidity and mortality because of the electrical effects on the circulatory, respiratory, and central nervous systems. Most lightning-related deaths occur immediately after injury due to fatal arrhythmias or respiratory failure. We describe the case of a patient who experienced a seizure and respiratory distress secondary to a lightning strike and how our team was able to stabilize and transport the patient. Ultimately, in this particular case study, the patient survived with minimal residual neurologic and hemodynamic effects. Based on this clinical vignette, we review the pathophysiology of lightning injuries and the predictive factors of positive outcomes in such unusual accidents.

