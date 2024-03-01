Abstract

PURPOSE: The current study aimed to assess the protective performance of helmets equipped with a multi-directional impact protection system (MIPS) under various oblique impact loads.



METHODS: Initially, a finite element model of a bicycle helmet with MIPS was developed based on the scanned geometric parameters of an actual bicycle helmet. Subsequently, the validity of model was confirmed using the KASK WG11 oblique impact test method. Three different impact angles (30°, 45°, and 60°) and 2 varying impact speeds (5 m/s and 8 m/s) were employed in oblique tests to evaluate protective performance of MIPS in helmets, focusing on injury assessment parameters such as peak linear acceleration (PLA) and peak angular acceleration (PAA) of the head.



RESULTS: The results demonstrated that in all impact simulations, both assessment parameters were lower during impact for helmets equipped with MIPS compared to those without. The PAA was consistently lower in the MIPS helmet group, whereas the difference in resulting PLA was not significant in the no-MIPS helmet group. For instance, at an impact velocity of 8 m/s and a 30° inclined anvil, the MIPS helmet group exhibited a PAA of 3225 rad/s(2) and a PLA of 281 g. In contrast, the no-MIPS helmet group displayed a PAA of 8243 rad/s(2) and a PLA of 292 g. Generally, both PAA and PLA parameters decreased with increasing anvil angle. At a 60° anvil angle, PAA and PLA values were 664 rad/s(2) and 20.7 g, respectively, reaching their minimum.



CONCLUSION: The findings indicated that helmets incorporating MIPS offer enhanced protection against various oblique impact loads. When assessing helmets for oblique impacts, the utilization of larger angle anvils and rear impacts might not adequately evaluate protective performance during an impact event. These findings will guide advancements in helmet design and the refinement of oblique impact test protocols.

