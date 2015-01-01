Abstract

The current guidelines recommend adrenaline as first-line treatment for allergic emergencies.1 In France, adrenaline auto-injectors (AAI) are widely available in the community.2 In 2022, 965,944 AAI have been sold and four brands were commercialized with the following sharing market: Anapen®, 57%; Epipen®, 24%; Jext®, 11%; Emerade®, 8%.



We previously reported the AAI-related adverse drug reactions (ADR) declared to the French database of regional pharmacovigilance centres (RPVC) (1984-2022).3 We hypothesized that the number of AAI-related ADRs was underestimated, compared to data from the United States.4



In France, a network comprising eight poison control centres (PCC) provides round-the-clock telephone expert treatment advice and assistance, by either physicians or nurses trained to handle these calls, in case of exposure to poisonous or hazardous substances. Both PCC and RPVC work independently to alert the French National Agency for Drug and Health Product Safety about any potential issue related to drugs or health products.



The aim of this retrospective study was to analyse cases of AAI-related ADR reported in the PCC database using a standardized questionnaire designed for this survey.



We identified 315 AAI-related ADRs from 2018 to 2022. The number of ADRs ranged from 51 to 83 per year and the ratio of AAI-related ADR to the total of AAIs sold ranged from 65 to 86 cases per million AAIs per year...

Language: en