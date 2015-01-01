Abstract

This paper introduces the special issue on cannabis use in Europe. It describes data on the prevalence of cannabis use in Europe and the more limited data on the prevalence of cannabis use disorders, one of the most common forms of drug problem treated in many countries in Europe. It summarises what research has indicated about the adverse effects of acute and chronic cannabis use and discusses potential health system responses that may reduce some of these harms. These include public education about the risks of cannabis use; screening and brief interventions in primary medical settings; and specialist treatment for cannabis use disorders. It briefly indicates the special issues that may need to be addressed in dealing with the high rates of comorbidity between cannabis use disorders, other types of drug use disorders, and common mental disorders.

