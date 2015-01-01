SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Quiroga NI, Pelliser C, Caballeria E, Bello I. Eur. J. Cardiothorac. Surg. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2024, Elsevier Publishing)

DOI

10.1093/ejcts/ezae101

PMID

38489838

Abstract

This clinical case shows the repercussions of acute exposure to cement dust in the respiratory tract and other mucous membranes. Following a cement dust pipe explosion, the patient endured a severe inhalation of dust. A combination of rigid bronchoscopy and a mechanical insufflation-exsufflation system was employed to remove cement debris from the airways. Respiratory physiotherapy sessions were implemented for effective secretion clearance, contributing to a successful short-term recovery. While this remains an isolated case, the unconventional techniques employed provide valuable insights for potential similar scenarios in the future.


Language: en

Keywords

airway treatment; cement dust; dust intoxication; mechanical insufflation-exsufflation

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print