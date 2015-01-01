|
Quiroga NI, Pelliser C, Caballeria E, Bello I. Eur. J. Cardiothorac. Surg. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2024, Elsevier Publishing)
38489838
This clinical case shows the repercussions of acute exposure to cement dust in the respiratory tract and other mucous membranes. Following a cement dust pipe explosion, the patient endured a severe inhalation of dust. A combination of rigid bronchoscopy and a mechanical insufflation-exsufflation system was employed to remove cement debris from the airways. Respiratory physiotherapy sessions were implemented for effective secretion clearance, contributing to a successful short-term recovery. While this remains an isolated case, the unconventional techniques employed provide valuable insights for potential similar scenarios in the future.
airway treatment; cement dust; dust intoxication; mechanical insufflation-exsufflation