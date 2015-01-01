Abstract

This clinical case shows the repercussions of acute exposure to cement dust in the respiratory tract and other mucous membranes. Following a cement dust pipe explosion, the patient endured a severe inhalation of dust. A combination of rigid bronchoscopy and a mechanical insufflation-exsufflation system was employed to remove cement debris from the airways. Respiratory physiotherapy sessions were implemented for effective secretion clearance, contributing to a successful short-term recovery. While this remains an isolated case, the unconventional techniques employed provide valuable insights for potential similar scenarios in the future.

