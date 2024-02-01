Abstract

The COVID-19 pandemic has compromised public health response across the globe. Several countries reported increasing number of suicides during the pandemic. This study aimed to analyze the suicide mortality series in Spain (2000-2021), with a particular interest in depicting longitudinal trends during the COVID-19 pandemic. Moreover, it intended to identify sociodemographic groups with a higher increase in suicide victims during the pandemic. To do so, suicide cases from the National death index data were used. Weighted annual mortality rate was compared between pre-pandemic and pandemic years. Poisson time series models were used to analyze the trend in suicide mortality, considering sociodemographic variables (sex, age, migration status, marital status, and urbanicity). As a result, weighted mortality rate for 2020 was 8.92 (CI(95) = [8.29, 9.57]) and 9.21 for 2021 (CI(95) = [8.56, 9.88]). Annual mortality from the pandemic years was significantly higher than mortality from the prepandemic ones (p <.01). Poisson regression revealed a significant increase of cases during the pandemic months, RR = 1.05 (CI(95) = [1.02, 1.08]); being significant for both sexes, and migration groups (RR > 1.02, across series). A significantly increased number of suicides was also observed for mid-age adults, large urban areas, and single people (RR > 1.05, across series). To sum up, our study supports an increasing number of suicide victims in Spain during the pandemic. We show that the COVID-19 influence on suicide risk factors (e.g., lack of social support networks) plays a critical role in the increasing trend of specific sociodemographic groups.

Language: en