Citation
Di Tata D, Bianchi D, Laghi F. Front. Psychol. 2024; 15: e1346373.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2024, Frontiers Research Foundation)
DOI
PMID
38487653
PMCID
Abstract
The first aim of this study is to investigate the relationship between bullying victimization and social anxiety in native and migrant adolescents in Italy. Specifically, it was hypothesized that migrant adolescents (in comparison with natives) experience more frequent episodes of bullying victimization, which in turn, may be a risk factor for the development of social anxiety symptoms. The second aim of the study is to explore the relationships from reflected minority categorization to perceived ethnic discrimination at school and social anxiety symptoms, in the subgroup of migrant students.
Language: en
Keywords
adolescence; anxiety; bullying; ethnic discrimination; migrants