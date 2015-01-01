|
Closs M, Brennan P, Niven A, Shenkin S, Eborall H, Lawton J. Health Expect. 2024; 27(2): e14017.
38488427
INTRODUCTION: In the United Kingdom, fractures of the cervical dens process in older and/or frail patients are usually managed nonsurgically in a hard collar. However, hard collars can lead to complications and this management approach is now being questioned, with growing interest in maximising patients' short-term quality-of-life. It is vital that patients' perspectives are considered; yet, there is a dearth of literature examining the aspect. To help inform wider decision-making about use of collar/no collar management of dens fractures in older/frail people, we explored older/frail people's experience of the two management approaches and how they affected their perceived quality-of-life.
cervical collar; dens fracture; older adults; patient perspective; qualitative research; quality-of-life