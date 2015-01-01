Abstract

Researchers have extensively explored various approaches to enhance the blast resistance of structures, concentrating on optimizing structural designs and employing a wide range of materials. This research investigates the impact of incorporating water as a fluid within the core of tubular sandwich panels on blast mitigation effectiveness. The study systematically analyzes various panel configurations by altering key design parameters: the thickness of the face sheets, spacing between the core elements, and proportion of fluid within the core. These variables are scrutinized through metrics such as elastic strain energy, the amount of work applied externally, and the movement of the panel. Utilizing finite element analysis, 27 distinct numerical experiments were conducted to gather data. The findings demonstrate that panels with a water-filled core exhibit superior blast resistance compared to their non-fluid counterparts. Specifically, panels with completely filled cores showed the lowest levels of panel displacement and external work, whereas those with half-filled cores recorded the highest elastic strain energy. Furthermore, regression analysis revealed that plate thickness predominantly influences panel displacement and external work, whereas the fluid volume fraction within the core most significantly affects elastic strain energy. This study contributes to the understanding of fluid-structure interactions in blast-resistant design, offering valuable insights for optimizing structural defenses against blast impacts.

