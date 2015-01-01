Abstract

BACKGROUND: Although the Head Injury Criteria (HIC) has been widely applied to assess head impact injuries, it faces two outstanding problems: 1) HIC is affected strongly by the cut-off frequency when processing acceleration signals. And these cut-off frequencies are experiential and lack unified guidelines; 2) If the head was impacted on a different part, should the corresponding HIC threshold be the same? If these problems are not resolved, it could potentially lead to a critical misinterpretation of the safety assessment.



METHODS: Finite element method was used to reconstruct head impacts. The head model includes tissues like skull, brainstem, cerebrospinal fluid, etc. The head model was impacted in the frontal, occipital, parietal or lateral direction with different impact velocities. Acceleration signals of the head model were extracted directly from the skull and the head centroid node. To obtain a robust HIC, the filtering class of acceleration signals were analyzed carefully. Then, the relation between rigid body HIC and the centroid node HIC were studied systematically.



RESULTS: When the filtering class of rigid body acceleration and centroid node acceleration reached the cut-off frequency, the corresponding derivative of HIC tended to change smoothly. Using these cut-off frequencies, robust HICs were obtained. The rigid body HIC far exceeded that of centroid node HIC, such as 8, 9, 14 and 31 times exceeded in the frontal, occipital, parietal and lateral impact conditions, respectively. Moreover, approximate linear relations were found between the rigid body HIC and the centroid node HIC in different impact directions, respectively. From these relations, the injury thresholds of rigid body HIC of various directions were given quantitatively.



CONCLUSIONS: The rational filtering class like CFC 800 and CFC 700 were given for rigid body HIC and centroid node HIC, respectively. The rigid body HIC had a significant discrepancy from the centroid node HIC. Linear relations between the rigid body HIC and centroid node HIC were found, and their slopes changed with impact directions. From these relations, we can adjust the injury thresholds reasonably if the head receives different impacts. These findings can effectively enhance the applicability of HIC.

