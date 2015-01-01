Abstract

BACKGROUND: Major traumatic injury in the pediatric population requires further evaluation to improve patient outcomes. Relatively few Canadian studies have investigated pediatric trauma using population-based data. Our objectives were to describe the epidemiology of pediatric major trauma in Nova Scotia and identify factors associated with in-hospital mortality.



METHODS: Retrospective cohort study of pediatric major trauma patients (age <18 years) injured in Nova Scotia over a 17-year period (April 2001-March 2018). Data were collected from the Nova Scotia Trauma Registry. Characteristics were compared between patient subgroups using t-tests, chi-square analyses and Fisher's exact test. Temporal trends were evaluated using the Mann-Kendall test. Incidence and mortality rates were mapped using ArcGIS Pro. A multivariate logistic regression model was created to assess for factors associated with in-hospital mortality.



RESULTS: A total of 1258 injuries were observed over the 17-year study period. The incidence of pediatric major trauma was 41.7 per 100,000 person-years. Most patients were male (819/1258; 65.1 %) and resided in urban areas (764/1258; 60.7 %). Blunt trauma accounted for 86.2 % (1084/1258) of injuries, and motor vehicle collisions were the most common cause (448/1258; 35.6 %). Incidence and mortality rates were highest in the 15-17 year age group, with a trend towards increasing incidence among females (p = 0.011). Mortality was 17.2 % (217/1258) of patients; 10.9 % (137/1258) died pre-hospital. No trends were detected in mortality rates. The regression model showed increased odds of in-hospital mortality for every point increase in the ISS (OR 1.05; 95 % CI 1.02 to 1.09) and for every unit decrease in scene GCS (OR 0.63; 95 % CI 0.56-0.71). Rural patients were 2 times more likely to die in-hospital versus urban patients (OR 2.40; 95 % CI 1.01-5.69), and patients injured at home were 6 times more likely to die compared to those injured in other locations (OR 6.19; 95 % CI 1.01-38.11).



CONCLUSION: Pediatric trauma remains a major public health issue in Canada and beyond. Greater efforts are required to expand our understanding of trauma epidemiology and develop targeted injury prevention strategies, especially for rural inhabitants.

