Abstract

BACKGROUND: The North American overdose crisis has continued at unprecedented rates with more than 100,000 overdose deaths occurring in the United States (US) in 2022. Overdose deaths have increasingly been polysubstance-involved, with novel substances (e.g., xylazine) complicating overdose risk and health outcomes. Understanding the effects of-and responses to-a changing drug supply among people who use drugs is critical to modifying harm reduction strategies to be more responsive to people's needs.



METHODS: This qualitative study draws on data collected from May to December 2022 in Rhode Island. Data include in-depth interviews with 50 people who use drugs and observational fieldwork in spaces frequented by participants (e.g., encampments, drop-in centers). Qualitative data were analyzed thematically drawing on concepts of situated rationality.



RESULTS: Participants described significant changes in the drug supply, with many attributing these transitions to COVID-19. Most participants characterized the local supply as "synthetic" with textures, color, and taste evolving. Notably, participants emphasized adverse outcomes related to available supplies, including during use (e.g., intense burning sensations) and post-consumption (e.g., heavy sedation, ongoing withdrawal, necrosis). Given the complex supply, participants highlighted the increased risk of overdose and shared how they altered their use practices to manage evolving health risks.



CONCLUSION: Our results underscore how people who use drugs characterized the local drug supply, including perceived changes to supply contents. Implementing and scaling up harm reduction interventions that reduce risk and reinforce the agency of people who use drugs are urgently needed to effectively address the overdose crisis.

