Citation
Collins AB, Macon EC, Levin S, Wunsch C, Wightman RS. Int. J. Drug Policy 2024; 127: e104391.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2024, Elsevier Publishing)
DOI
PMID
38490014
Abstract
BACKGROUND: The North American overdose crisis has continued at unprecedented rates with more than 100,000 overdose deaths occurring in the United States (US) in 2022. Overdose deaths have increasingly been polysubstance-involved, with novel substances (e.g., xylazine) complicating overdose risk and health outcomes. Understanding the effects of-and responses to-a changing drug supply among people who use drugs is critical to modifying harm reduction strategies to be more responsive to people's needs.
Language: en
Keywords
Drug supply; Harm reduction; Overdose crisis; Qualitative; Risk reduction