Abstract

PURPOSE: To describe the prevalence and outcome of motor vehicle accidents-associated ocular injuries.



METHODS: A survey of patients who presented to the emergency room at a level 1 trauma center with motor vehicle accidents-associated ocular injuries. A patient questionnaire and review of clinical notes were conducted for all patients.



RESULTS: Of 274 motor vehicle accident victims with ocular injuries who presented to the emergency room, 40 (15%) responded to the survey. Over half of them were driving a vehicle, and most reported wearing a seat belt or a helmet. Most ocular injuries were mild. The most common injuries were bone fractures, subconjunctival hemorrhage, eyelid involvement and corneal injury. Most respondents had no change in vision and perceived their ocular involvement as a minor part of their injury. Most respondents returned to work and to driving within a year.



CONCLUSION: Our study sheds light on the details and extent of ocular involvement and the visual ability to perform daily activities following motor vehicle accidents.

Language: en