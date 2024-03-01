Abstract

BACKGROUND: Road trauma (RT) survivors have reduced health-related quality of life (HRQoL). We identified phases and predictors of HRQoL change following RT injury.



METHODS: In a prospective cohort study of 1480 Canadian RT survivors aged 16 to 103 years (July 2018 - March 2020), physical component (PCS) and mental component (MCS) summary scores from the SF-12v2 were measured pre-injury and 2, 4, 6, and 12 months post-injury and their trajectories were analyzed with piecewise latent growth curve modeling. Potential predictors of HRQoL changes included sociodemographic, psychological, medical, and trauma-related factors.



RESULTS: PCS and MCS scores worsened from pre-injury to 2-months (phase 1) and then improved (phase 2), but never regained baseline values. Older age, somatic symptoms and pain catastrophizing were associated with lower preinjury PCS and MCS scores. Psychological distress was associated with lower preinjury MCS scores and higher preinjury PCS scores. Phase 1 PCS scores decreased most in females, participants with fewer pre-injury somatic symptoms and those without expectations for fast recovery. Phase 1 MCS decreases were associated with younger age, female sex, living alone, lower psychological distress, lack of expectation for fast recovery and higher injury pain. In phase 2, MCS improved most in participants not using recreational drugs; PCS improved most in participants with higher education and longer recovery expectations.



LIMITATIONS: There may be recall bias with reporting pre-injury HRQoL. Selection bias is possible.



CONCLUSIONS: Many factors influence HRQoL following RT. These findings may inform measures to minimize HRQoL reduction following RT and speed up subsequent recovery.

Language: en