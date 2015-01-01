|
Petreca VG, Dowdell EB, Harding SL, Mars M, Pudvah E, Jeune J, Burgess AW. J. Forensic Nurs. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2024, International Association of Forensic Nurses, Publisher John Wiley and Sons)
38488389
INTRODUCTION: The rate of violent crimes against Indigenous people, including murder and rape, is significantly higher than national averages. Even more concerning, Indigenous women and girls represent a large proportion of murdered and missing individuals in the United States. In addition to the murder rate of Indigenous women being higher than the national average, they are significantly more likely to experience rape or other types of sexual violence. The main goal of this study was to gain a better understanding of cases involving the homicide of Indigenous women and identify patterns associated with the violence committed against them.
