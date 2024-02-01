SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Zemlak JL, Alexander KA, Wilson D, Singer R, Williams JS, Sherman SG. J. Obstet. Gynecol. Neonatal Nurs. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2024, John Wiley and Sons)

DOI

10.1016/j.jogn.2024.02.005

PMID

38490264

Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To examine experiences of intimate partner violence (IPV) screening among women who sell sex.

DESIGN: A qualitative descriptive study. SETTING: Telephone interviews during the COVID-19 pandemic (June 2020 to October 2020). PARTICIPANTS: Women aged 18 to 49 years who sold or traded sex for food, drugs, money, or shelter at least three times during the past 3 months before recruitment (N = 22).

METHODS: We used individual, semistructured telephone interviews to collect data about participants' experiences with IPV and IPV screening during health care encounters. We used reflexive thematic analysis to examine these data.

RESULTS: We identified two overarching themes related to IPV screening experiences: Preferences for IPV Screening and Barriers to Disclosure of IPV Experiences. Participants described a preference for IPV screening done face-to-face with providers who show a genuine interest in their responses. Stigma was a barrier of IPV disclosure.

CONCLUSION: Health care providers are a trusted safety net for disclosure of IPV experiences. Providing screening in a trauma-informed, nonstigmatizing manner may facilitate disclosure of IPV by women who sell sex. Future research among marginalized populations is needed to examine ways to address IPV in clinical settings with a harm reduction empowerment lens.


Language: en

Keywords

intimate partner violence; preventive health services; qualitative; sex work

