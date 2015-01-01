SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Frey JJ, Unick GJ, Phillips DR, Imboden R, Mosby A, Ware OD, Mitchell CS, Cloeren M. J. Occup. Environ. Med. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2024, Lippincott Williams and Wilkins)

10.1097/JOM.0000000000003092

38489404

OBJECTIVE: Opioid-related overdose deaths (OROD) increase annually, yet little is known about workplace risk factors. This study assessed differences in OROD rates across industry and occupation in Maryland, in addition to demographic differences within industry and occupation.

METHODS: The 2018 State Unintentional Drug Overdose Reporting System (SUDORS) was used to compare OROD between industries and occupations.

RESULTS: The leading industries in OROD included: construction, manufacturing, and transportation and warehousing. Occupational groups were similar: construction and extraction, production, and transportation and material moving. There were also differences by sex (greater rates in men), age (greater rates in older workers), and race/ethnicity (varied patterns in rates).

CONCLUSION: Employers and state leaders should work collaboratively to target prevention and intervention for workplaces at highest risk for OROD. Construction was highest and needs supports that respond to the workplace culture.


Language: en
