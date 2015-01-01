Abstract

In times of disaster and war, psychiatrists are often called upon to facilitate recovery of individuals and communities while applying their unique expertise and knowledge. By its nature, clinical practice is an ethical minefield during times of war. We seek to assess how principles of distributive (defining who gets what), procedural (establishing how people should be treated properly), and restorative (rebuilding appropriate relationships and interactions) justice can be respected and maintained in times of crisis. We necessarily write from an Israeli perspective, and we acknowledge the suffering and psychiatric needs of the people of Gaza, to whom the ethical dilemmas will also apply. ...

