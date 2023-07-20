|
Cantor N, Silverman M, Gaudreault A, Hutton B, Brown C, Elton-Marshall T, Imtiaz S, Sikora L, Tanuseputro P, Myran DT. Lancet Reg. Health Am. 2024; 32: e100708.
(Copyright © 2024, Elsevier Publishing)
38486811
An increasing number of regions have or are considering legalising the sale of cannabis for adult use. Experience from tobacco and alcohol regulation has found that greater access to physical retail stores is positively associated with increased substance use and harm. Whether this association exists for cannabis is unclear. We completed a systematic review examining the association between cannabis retail store access and adverse health outcomes. We identified articles up until July 20, 2023 by searching four databases. We included studies examining the association between measures of cannabis store access and adverse outcomes: frequent or problematic cannabis use, healthcare encounters due to cannabis use (e.g., cannabis-induced psychosis), and healthcare encounters potentially related to cannabis (e.g., self-harm episodes).
Language: en
Cannabis; Commercialization; Non-medical cannabis legalisation; Recreational cannabis legalisation; Retail access