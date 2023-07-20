Abstract

An increasing number of regions have or are considering legalising the sale of cannabis for adult use. Experience from tobacco and alcohol regulation has found that greater access to physical retail stores is positively associated with increased substance use and harm. Whether this association exists for cannabis is unclear. We completed a systematic review examining the association between cannabis retail store access and adverse health outcomes. We identified articles up until July 20, 2023 by searching four databases. We included studies examining the association between measures of cannabis store access and adverse outcomes: frequent or problematic cannabis use, healthcare encounters due to cannabis use (e.g., cannabis-induced psychosis), and healthcare encounters potentially related to cannabis (e.g., self-harm episodes).



RESULTS were compared by study design type, retail access measure, and by subgroups including: children, adolescents, young adults, adults, and pregnant individuals. This review was registered with PROSPERO (CRD42021281788). The search generated 5750 citations of which we included 32 studies containing 44 unique primary analyses (unique retail measure and outcome pairs). Studies come from 4 countries (United States, Canada, Netherlands and Uruguay). Among the included analyses, there were consistent positive associations between greater cannabis retail access and 1) increased healthcare service use or poison control calls directly due to cannabis (10/12 analyses; 83%) (2) increased cannabis use and cannabis-related hospitalization during pregnancy (4/4; 100%) and 3) frequent cannabis use in adults and young adults (7/11; 64%). There was no consistent positive association between greater cannabis retail and increased frequent cannabis use in adolescents (1/4; 25%), healthcare service use potentially related to cannabis (2/6; 33%) or increased adverse neonatal birth outcomes (2/7; 26.8%). There is a positive association between greater cannabis store access and increases in cannabis harm. In countries with legal cannabis, retail restrictions may reduce use and harm. FUNDING: Canadian Centre on Substance Use and Addiction (CCSA).

