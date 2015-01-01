Abstract

BACKGROUND: As individuals age, they experience a decline in muscle strength and balance, leading to diminished functional capacity and an increased risk of falls. The purpose of the current study was to investigate the effects of the Taekkyon-based exercise program on balance, muscle strength, and gait ability in women aged over 65-year-old residing in the local community.



METHODS: Forty-eight subjects were randomly allocated into the Taekkyon-based exercise program as an experimental group (EG = 25; mean age: 71.68 ± 3.26) or a fall prevention program as a control group (CG = 23; mean age: 73.65 ± 5.88). EG participants received 1-hour Taekkyon exercise sessions twice a week for 12 consecutive weeks. CG participants received a typical fall prevention program. The measurements in each group included assessments of balance levels (the timed up-and-go test, one-leg stance, and functional reach test), lower extremity strength (the 5-chair stand test and 30-second chair stand test), and gait parameters (cadence, step length, step width, stride length, stride time, and gait velocity) before and after the intervention.



RESULTS: After the intervention, balance (timed up-and-go test, one-leg stance, and functional reach test), lower extremity strength (5-chair stand test and 30-second chair stand test), and gait parameters (cadence, stride time, and gait velocity) showed a significant improvement in EG participants compared to CG participants (P < .05). Compared to the normal value of balance ability and strength of elderly women over 65 years of age, most outcomes were greater than average normal values for those receiving Taekkyon exercise.



CONCLUSION: Taekkyon-based exercise program was more effective in improving balance, lower extremity strength, and gait capacity than the usual fall prevention program in elderly women over 65 years of age. Its effects can approach normal values for women in this age group. The 12-week Taekkyon-based exercise program could be useful as part of a fall prevention program to elderly people.

