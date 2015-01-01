Abstract

BACKGROUND: Volcanic eruption is one of the most common disasters in Indonesia. One of the most fatal volcanic eruptions in Indonesia in 2023 was the eruption of Mount Marapi in West Sumatra. This caused a psychological impact on the survivors and families of the victims who died. PROBLEM: Psychological interventions are usually only provided to survivors. It is very rare to find psychosocial assistance provided to the families of victims who died, even though they also experience acute and prolonged mental health disorders, such as trauma and even depression. So, we offer the idea of remembrance therapy and reading the Qur'an to restore the mental health of the families of the deceased victims.



CONCLUSION: Dhikr and Qur'an recitation therapy fosters sincerity, patience, and self-acceptance so as to restore mental health in the families of the victims of the Mount Marapi eruption. The therapy serves as a calming factor for the soul because it contains various wisdoms for the calamities experienced. The whole series of therapy is closed with prayer as a form of surrendering the soul to God.

