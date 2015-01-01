|
Bistaraki A, Stefanopoulos N. Prehosp. Disaster Med. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
38486501
Abstract
INTRODUCTION: Mass gatherings (MGs) usually represent significant challenges for the public health and safety sector of the host cities. Organizing a safe and successful mass event highly depends on the effective collaboration among different public and private organizations. It is necessary to establish successful coordination to ensure that all the key stakeholders understand their respective roles and responsibilities. The inconsistency between the variety of participating agencies because of their different culture can result in delays in decision making. Interorganizational knowledge transfer can improve the success of the event; however, knowledge transfer among professionals and agencies in MGs is not well-documented.
Athens; interorganizational knowledge transfer; marathon; mass gatherings; public health