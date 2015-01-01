Abstract

The incidence of burns associated with one or even several fractures is rare and linked to high-energy mechanisms (traffic accidents, terrorist attacks, etc.). Treatment requires a multidisciplinary approach both at the medical and paramedical levels. The various stages of treatment require a systematic reassessment of the situation according to the patient's evolution. Detailed understanding of treatment strategies and outcomes is vital when managing these patients with multiple trauma. We will discuss about our experience with a focus on the management of burns, fractures and associated pathologies.



===



L'incidence des brûlures associées à une ou plusieurs fractures est rare et liée à des mécanismes à haute énergie (accidents de roulage, attentats…). La prise en charge nécessite une approche pluridisciplinaire tant au niveau médical que paramédical. Les diverses étapes de traitement nécessitent une réévaluation systématique de la situation en fonction de l'évolution du patient. La compréhension détaillée des stratégies de traitement et des résultats est vitale lors de la prise en charge de ces patients polytraumatisés. Nous allons discuter de notre expérience avec un focus sur la prise en charge des brûlures, des fractures et des pathologies associées.

Language: fr