Citation
Hans N, Fauville JP, Peeters R, Isacu C, Saïdane G, Nizet JL. Rev. Med. Liege 2024; 79(3): 131-136.
Vernacular Title
Comment je traite…en urgence des brûlures graves associées à une fracture
Copyright
(Copyright © 2024, Hopital De Baviere)
DOI
unavailable
PMID
38487905
Abstract
The incidence of burns associated with one or even several fractures is rare and linked to high-energy mechanisms (traffic accidents, terrorist attacks, etc.). Treatment requires a multidisciplinary approach both at the medical and paramedical levels. The various stages of treatment require a systematic reassessment of the situation according to the patient's evolution. Detailed understanding of treatment strategies and outcomes is vital when managing these patients with multiple trauma. We will discuss about our experience with a focus on the management of burns, fractures and associated pathologies.
Language: fr
Keywords
Burn; Fracture; Multiple Trauma