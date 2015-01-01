Abstract

Based on the production conditions of the 10103 excavation working face of the Baozigou coal mine, this paper analyzes the potential sources of H(2)S and the expected emission concentrations of H(2)S in the working face. Considering the previous engineering practice for controlling H(2)S disasters in coal mine working faces, numerical simulations were conducted to investigate air flow and H(2)S migration and diffusion in the tunnel in the excavation working face. The migration and distribution of H(2)S in the coal seam mining face were studied, and the effects of outlet wind speed, duct location, and duct diameter on the H(2)S concentration distribution were explored. The higher the outlet wind speed, the more conducive to the emission of H(2)S gas, but too high a wind speed will be detrimental to the concentrated extraction and purification absorption of H(2)S; the closer the outlet position of the air duct is to the end of the working surface, the lower the H(2)S concentration in the vortex area at the corner; the air duct If the diameter is too small, the harmful gases released from hard-to-break coal cannot be entrained and taken away. When the diameter of the air duct is too large, the entrainment volume during the jet process will be expanded. To verify the field distribution of H(2)S concentration at the bottom, middle, and top of the boring machine, a CD4-type portable H(2)S instrument was used to analyze the distribution of H(2)S near the excavation working face.

