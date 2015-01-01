Abstract

This study examines the impact of gender and sexism on police officers' attitudes toward policing intimate partner violence (IPV). Data were collected from 826 Chinese police officers through online questionnaires. A hierarchical multiple regression analysis found that male police officers and those with sexist attitudes believe that handling IPV cases is illegitimate; they tend to perceive that the police are not morally bound to regulate such cases. Meanwhile, policewomen are less likely to consider that IPV interventions are difficult and resource-intensive.



FINDINGS indicate the need to amend policies and practices concerning gender and sexism among police officers to control IPV.

Language: en