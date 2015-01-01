|
Citation
|
Yu Y, Xia C, Zhu Z. Violence Against Women 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, SAGE Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38488503
|
Abstract
|
This study examines the impact of gender and sexism on police officers' attitudes toward policing intimate partner violence (IPV). Data were collected from 826 Chinese police officers through online questionnaires. A hierarchical multiple regression analysis found that male police officers and those with sexist attitudes believe that handling IPV cases is illegitimate; they tend to perceive that the police are not morally bound to regulate such cases. Meanwhile, policewomen are less likely to consider that IPV interventions are difficult and resource-intensive.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
China; gender; intimate partner violence; police attitudes; sexism