Abstract

The ability to accurately identify human gait intent is a challenge relevant to the success of many applications in robotics, including, but not limited to, assistive devices. Most existing intent identification approaches, however, are either sensor-specific or use a pattern-recognition approach that requires large amounts of training data. This paper introduces a real-time walking speed intent identification algorithm based on the Mahalanobis distance that requires minimal training data. This data efficiency is enabled by making the simplifying assumption that each time step of walking data is independent of all other time steps. The accuracy of the algorithm was analyzed through human-subject experiments that were conducted using controlled walking speed changes on a treadmill. Experimental results confirm that the model used for intent identification converges quickly (within 5 min of training data). On average, the algorithm successfully detected the change in desired walking speed within one gait cycle and had a maximum of 87% accuracy at responding with the correct intent category of speed up, slow down, or no change. The findings also show that the accuracy of the algorithm improves with the magnitude of the speed change, while speed increases were more easily detected than speed decreases.

Language: en