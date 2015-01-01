Abstract

The platooning technology allows for two or more trucks running in convoy at a pre-defined distance between each other, being virtually connected using connectivity technology and automated driving support systems. It is recognized that truck platooning systems bring economical and environmental advantages. Thus, it is time for a transition from the existing truck freight activity towards truck platooning systems. This requires an important improvement in terms of in-vehicle technology, together with infrastructure improvement and truck drivers' acquisition of new technology-related skills. A holistic approach is previewed to identify both the requirements for the development of truck platooning services and the requests for their safe deployment in the real world. Then, qualitative data were collected from truck drivers working for two different Portuguese freight companies using Focus Groups (FG). Thus, three FG sessions were organized and carried out with a total of 22 truck drivers. Considering that age and experience on the job are important factors to take into consideration for technological changes on the job, their potential impact on truck drivers' activity was addressed on the focus group discussions. Anyway, the potential users' attitudes regarding any innovation on the job were addressed as a prevention of further negative attitudes or misuse. Having safety in mind as a permanent attitude toward on job innovation is actually the most important factor toward success.

