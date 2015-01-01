Abstract

This comprehensive review examines the critical role of crisis communication in the context of U.S. national security, with a focus on the importance of timely and accurate information dissemination. The study explores the evolution of crisis communication strategies within the national security apparatus, assessing their effectiveness in managing public perception and trust during national crises. Through a methodological synthesis of case studies and content analysis, the review identifies best practices and challenges in crisis communication, including the balance between transparency and security, the impact of misinformation, and the implications of technological advancements. Historical perspectives provide insights into past national security crises, informing the development of current organizational structures and interagency coordination for crisis communication. The role of digital media is critically analyzed, emphasizing its influence on modern communication dynamics. The research culminates in policy recommendations aimed at enhancing crisis communication preparedness, developing resilient infrastructures, and fostering international cooperation. The findings suggest that strategic improvements in crisis communication are imperative for the effective safeguarding of national interests in an increasingly interconnected and information-driven world.



Keywords: Crisis Communication, National Security, Information Dissemination, Public Trust, Digital Media.

Language: en