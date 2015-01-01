Abstract

Health misinformation on digital platforms is a growing global concern, influencing individual health decisions, public health outcomes, and trust in healthcare systems. This review explores health misinformation's types, sources, and challenges, highlighting its diverse manifestations and societal impact. Countermeasures encompass regulatory frameworks, ethical content moderation, and digital literacy initiatives. Future directions emphasize interdisciplinary collaboration, leveraging artificial intelligence, and tailoring interventions for diverse audiences. As we confront the evolving landscape of health misinformation, a collective commitment to research, education, and global cooperation emerges as the cornerstone for building a resilient and informed society.



Keywords: Health Misinformation, Digital Platforms, Countermeasures, Digital Literacy, Interdisciplinary Collaboration.

