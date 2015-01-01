Abstract

Traumatic brain injury is one of the leading causes of death and disability in young adults. Previous studies have suggested that neuroinflammatory process involves the overexpression of interleukin 6 (IL-6); however, data on the predictive ability of IL-6 is limited and conflicting in traumatic head injury patients. The aim of this study was to assess the ability of plasma IL-6 as a predictor of outcome in head injury patients. A cross-sectional study was conducted between June and December 2020 among traumatic head injury patients admitted to Dr. Zainoel Abidin Hospital, Banda Aceh, Indonesia. Demographic, clinical data, and IL-6 level were collected and measured on admission. The outcome was assessed by the Glasgow outcome scale extended (GOSE) in the first- and third-month of post-injury. A total of 50 traumatic brain injury patients were recruited of which 54% were male, 64% had mild head injury, 82% had leukocytosis, and 60% had non-bleeding head CT scan. The mean of IL-6 level was 79.32 pg/mL while the GOSE scores ranged from 1 (death) to 8 (upper good recovery). Early IL-6 level (<24 hours post-injury) was significantly correlated with worse outcome in traumatic head injury, though the correlation strength was moderate (p<0.001; r=-0.42). As a predictor, IL-6 yielded the area under curve (AUC) value of 93.5% (p<0.001) and a cut-off point of 46.33 pg/mL. The sensitivity and specificity of this predictor were 87.5% and 95.24%, respectively. In conclusion, early IL-6 level can be used as a predictor for traumatic head injury. Nevertheless, further multi-center study with a bigger sample size is needed to confirm this finding.

Language: en