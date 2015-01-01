SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Abder-Rahman HA, Habash IH, Alshaeb AM, Al-Abdallat IM, Ali AAH. J. UOEH 2024; 46(1): 1-8.

(Copyright © 2024, University of Occupational and Environmental Health, Japan)

10.7888/juoeh.46.1

unavailable

Every finding during a neck autopsy may be essential for accurately diagnosing and explaining the mechanism of death. In this prospective study in the Department of Forensic Medicine and Toxicology of Jordan University Hospital, 17 out of 95 neck autopsies revealed contusions of the laryngeal mucosa in the vocal or perivocal area. These contusions were found to be associated with various causes of death, including mechanical asphyxia (such as throttling, ligature strangulation, hanging, smothering, choking, plastic bag asphyxia, gagging, and inhalation of blood) and other causes (such as atypical drowning, carbon monoxide poisoning, head injury due to a road traffic accident, burns, electrocution, and brain edema). This study provides insight into the mechanisms of this important lesion and may contribute to a better understanding of the cause of death.


Language: en
