Abstract

The population of people in Japan over 65 years old is expected to exceed 30% by 2025. As the society ages, there are not only healthy workers and employers, but also an increasing number of diseased or injured workers. Falls, the most common occupational hazard, increase in incidence with age. The management of osteoporosis and prevention of bone fractures from falls are emerging in elderly female workers, to reduce the loss of work productivity. Rheumatoid arthritis is a representative musculoskeletal disease that causes functional decline because of joint damage mainly in working women, but appropriate treatment improves disease activity and work productivity in workers with rheumatoid arthritis. It is also important not only to digitize subjective information by converting it into digital form (digitization), but also to digitalize the physiological information related to health, labor and disease (digitalization). In the future, artificial intelligence (AI) will be able to analyze vast amounts of physiological information (big data) obtained from workers and patients via the Internet of things (IoT), which will improve the information value linked to health promotion and optimal treatment practices, and contribute to the Digital transformation (DX).

