Abstract

Disruptive technological change plays a major role in the development of not only the global economy and traditional business operations but also in occupational health and work safety. Many countries, including Thailand, use digital technology to improve the quality of life of their citizens. This paper aims to describe digitization in Thailand and the digitalization of occupational health and safety in Thailand. We also provide a case study in which the Internet of Things (IoT) was applied to forklift management to improve occupational health and safety and productivity outcomes.

