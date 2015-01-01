Abstract

The management of workplace chemicals shifted from a regulatory-based to a self-managed approach as of April 2023. To assess readiness, concerns, and necessary support for this change, a free-response questionnaire survey was conducted for the participants of the "Promoting self-management of chemicals in enterprises" seminar held by the Department of Occupational Health, Graduate School of Medicine, University of Occupational and Environmental Health, Japan, in January-February 2023. Text-mining using KH Coder (Ver.3) was conducted to investigate relationships between words that appeared in sentences using a co-occurrence network and hierarchical cluster analysis. From the questionnaire's description text, combinations of the terms "information" and "collection," "small and medium-sized" and "enterprise," and "chemical" and "substance" were extracted.



RESULTS suggest a need for "information gathering" and "support for small and medium-sized enterprises."

Language: en